Pakistan 15th most powerful military in world

KARACHI: According to Global Firepower’s 2019 military strength ranking, the Pakistan military is ranked as the 15th most powerful military in the world. The US, Russia and China, in that order, are ranked as the three most powerful forces, with India coming in at number four ahead of France, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

The Global Firepower ranks the militaries of 137 countries by giving weightage to a complex number of factors, and not just sheer numbers of soldiers or weapons. It looks at a large number of different criteria, including the diversity of each country’s weapons, manpower, population, geography and its state of development. While it gives bonus points to countries with nuclear weapons, it does not factor in their nuclear stockpiles in the final score. While landlocked countries are not penalised for not having navies, countries that do have navies but their fleets lack diversity are penalised.

The Global Firepower ranking utilises over 55 factors to determine a country’s PowerIndex score. The formula allows smaller. more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger, less developed ones. A perfect PwrIndex score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable. The closer countries are to that number, the more powerful their military is. For example, the Power Index rating for the US is 0.0615. For Pakistan, the figure stands at 0.2798 and for India it is 0.1065.

According to the ranking, Pakistan has an estimated total of 1,204,000 military personnel, total aircraft strength of 1342 (ranked 7th out of 137), 348 fighter aircraft, 197 total naval assets and a defence budget of 7 billion US dollars. India, meanwhile, has an estimated 3,462,500 military personnel, a total aircraft strength of 2082 (4th out of 137) , 4184 combat tanks, 295 total naval assets and one aircraft carrier. India’s defence budget is 55.2 billion US dollars.

Here is a ranking of the world’s top 25 most powerful militaries in 2019, according to Global Firepower:

1) The US

2) Russia

3) China

4) India

5) France

6) Japan

7) South Korea

8) United Kingdom

9) Turkey

10) Germany

11) Italy

12) Egypt

13) Brazil

14) Iran

15) Pakistan

16) Indonesia

17) Israel

18) North Korea

19) Australia

20) Spain

21) Canada

22) Taiwan

23) Vietnam

24) Poland

25) Saudi Arabia

26) Interestingly, the three countries with the least powerful armies, according to the ranking, are Bhutan, Liberia and Suriname, which rank 137, 136 and 135 respectively.