30 to 40% of deaths are due to cardiovascular disease

Islamabad : Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death and disability in the world, claiming 17.9 million lives a year; that’s a third of all deaths on the planet and half of all Non-Communicable Disease-related deaths. Around 85% of these deaths are due to heart disease and stroke.

Pakistan’s population has one of the highest risks of coronary heart disease in the world. In Pakistan, 30 to 40 percent of all deaths are due to CVDs. High blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. Despite its prevalence, it is possible to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases with lifestyle changes. Looking after your heart means taking small but meaningful actions: eating a balanced diet, undertaking regular exercise and quitting smoking—all the things that not only make you not healthier but also in a position to enjoy life to the fullest.

Dr. Asad Ali Saleem, Chief of Cardiology at Shifa International Hospital shared these thoughts at a World Heart Day seminar arranged at the hospital here on Saturday. He said, 30 minutes of brisk walk along with a healthy diet can reduce the risk of a heart attack and stroke.

Consultant cardiologist Dr. Saeedullah Shah mainained that 80% of premature deaths from CVD can be avoided if the four main risk factors—tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol—are controlled. Tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke kill 6 million people a year and are estimated to cause nearly 10% of CVDs. Exposure to secondhand smoke kills 600,000 people every year; 28% of them are children. Within two years of stopping smoking, the risk of coronary heart disease is substantially reduced. Within 15 years, the risk of CVD returns to that of a non-smoker.

Consultant cardiologist Dr. Mehmood Zeb said cardiovascular disease is caused by disorders of the heart and blood vessels, and includes coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and heart failure. He stressed the need to quit smoking and emphasized the importance of a healthy heart for living life to the fullest, regardless of age or gender.

Consultant cardiologist Dr. Assad Akbar Khan said that cardiovascular disease is the world number one killer today but it doesn’t need to be this way. By making just a few changes to our lives, we can reduce our risk of heart disease and stroke. “This year, we’re asking people around the world to be heart heroes by making a heart promise…a promise to our families to cook and eat more healthily; a promise to our children to exercise more and help them to be more active, to say no to smoking and help our loved ones to stop; a promise as a healthcare professional to help patients give up smoking and lower their cholesterol; a promise as a policymaker to support policies that promote healthy hearts; a promise as an employee to invest in heart-healthy workplaces; a simple promise … for my heart, for your heart, for all our hearts.”