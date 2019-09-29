Use of force against protesting doctors condemned

PESHAWAR: Condemning the use of force against peaceful protesters, the Grand Health Alliance on Saturday demanded release of the detained doctors and other health employees.

Speaking at a news conference, Rizwan Rajput, the chairman of the alliance, said that the protest was a democratic right of everyone but they won’t accept imposition of policies on health sector. He said the doctors would not end their strike until changes in recently enacted the Regional and District Health Authorities Act, 2019 were made. He claimed the rights of civil servant have been abrogated in the legislation. Flanked by Dr Amir Taj and member of doctor community, Dr Rizwan said the government should not promulgate any legislation in the country particularly in health sector without consulting the stakeholders. He said the doctors have also boycotted private services, belying government’s stance that doctors were greedy.

He alleged that the chairman Board of Governors Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki designed the rules and policies. He said the degree of Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki was not registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. He condemned the use of force against the protesting doctors in LRH in which at least 10 medical professionals suffered injuries and many have been arrested by police during a peaceful protest against the establishment of district and regional health authorities. “We demand an inquiry into the tragic incident under supervision of a senior judge of Peshawar High Court,” GHA chief said.