Alvi inaugurates solar power project ‘Roshni Sey Zindagi’

Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world, but unfortunately 25 percent of the population is still deprived of basic facilities. Since we are a consumerist society, the manufacturing of solar panels should start in the country to provide electricity to remote areas.

These views were expressed by President Dr Arif Alvi while inaugurating the solar power project "Roshni Sey Zindagi" on Saturday, adding that solar energy would also reduce the imminent threat of global warming.

The project, which had already been kick-started by Hilton Pharmaceuticals under the initiative of corporate Social responsibility in two rural areas of Sindh, Baba Bhit Island and Gharo, would be providing solar-generated electricity to around 10,000 people across Pakistan in the next three years.

While appreciating efforts of Hilton Pharmaceuticals, Alvi said that Pakistan had gone far ahead than other neighbouring countries in producing development projects under corporate social responsibility. "Karachi has never faced any financial issue for development-related projects due to such philanthropists and volunteers."

Chairman Hilton Pharmaceuticals Muhammad Yasin Malik thanked the president for being the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony and presented memento to him.