PU faculty, students rally for Kashmiris

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that the whole nation was awaiting Prime Minister’s call and it would act upon the decision taken by the government to sacrifice for the people of India-Held Kashmir. He was addressing a massive rally taken out by PU teachers, employees and students here Friday. Member Punjab Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, a large number of teachers, employees and students participated in the rally. Especially, Chinese students participated in the rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Addressing the participants, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed demanded UN Secretary General provide protection to the people of Indian-Held Kashmir. He said that Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the desires of Kashmiris. He said the whole valley had been cut from the rest of the world for more than 50 days and even Indian media, politicians and independent observers could not get access to the area. He said that PU would continue to play its role in national issues. He said that Pakistani nation was ready to sacrifice their lives for Kashmiris and we stand with the government and Pakistan Army. MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said that Khalistan and a new Islamic country would emerge on the map of India soon. She said Modi had given a message to India that what he was going to do with other minorities in India. She said that all the minorities in Pakistan, including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir. Meanwhile, Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on ‘Kashmir and Pakistan’. Brig (r) Nadir Mir was the keynote speaker while Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars attended the seminar.