Kashmir, Palestine solution linked to Muslim unity

LAHORE:The world leadership demonstrating a criminal silence on prevailing atrocities and blockade in Palestine and Kashmir, said religious leaders at "Unity of Ummah Ulema and Mashaykh Convention".

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired the conference. The participants of the Convention underlined that stability and security of Harmain Al Sharifain and burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine could only be settled with unity of Muslim world.

The Convention condemned Indian plot to make film on life of Hazrat Ayesha (RA) with objective to fan anarchy and violence. The Convention lauded decision of government to link registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education. The Convention resolved that Islamic sections of the Constitution of Pakistan relating Finality of Prophethood would not be annulled. Pakistan will not acknowledge existence of Israel at any cost. They stated that Kashmir and Palestine were burning issues of Muslim Ummah which could not be ignored. Pakistan is not isolated on Kashmir issue.

Tahir Ashrafi addressing the Convention stated that conspiracies were being hatched to create anarchy within Muslim world. He demanded the government ensure implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit. He said that 51 days had passed to the blockade of Kashmir and the world community had been demonstrating criminal silence on prevailing atrocities at oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine. On other side, oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are being targeted through drone strikes and Israeli Prime Minister threatening to annex Jordan Valley into Israel. The Muslim Ummah has left with no other option but to get united against the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam and Muslims.

Expats’ cases discussed: A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Commission led by its Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari met with Monitoring Judge/District and Session Judge Humayun Imtiaz in his office to review the progress on the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis related to judiciary.

During the meeting, the progress on the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to judiciary was reviewed. The meeting of the OPC officers and the monitoring judge will be held fortnightly on a regular basis to review the status of the pending complaints. Humayun Imtiaz has been nominated as focal person from Lahore High Court by LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan. He has been directed to closely monitor the pending cases of expatriate Pakistanis pending in courts. He will also maintain liaison with the OPC and Lahore High Court. A list of 1,500 pending cases has been handed over to the monitoring judge. The list will be forwarded to the district and session courts of the 36 districts of the province for their early disposal. Courts have been directed to decide the cases within three months.