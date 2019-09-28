Nepra allows govt to up power tariff by Re0.53

ISLAMABAD: Nepra on Friday allowed the government to pass the burden of Rs53 billion under the heads of quarterly adjustment mechanism and provisional relief to the government on to the consumers by increasing power tariff by Re0.53 per unit. The increase in tariff will be notified on October 1.

As per the IMF agreement, the government is bound to increase power tariff under quarterly adjustment, and to this effect the increase in tariff by Re0.53 per unit is very important, as the IMF review will begin in October. Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Friday sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, recommending a cut in the fuel prices. The Ogra recommended a cut of Rs2.55, Rs3.23, and Rs2.41 per liter in the prices of petrol, diesel, and light diesel oil respectively, reports Geo.

The regulator, however, recommended that the price of kerosene be hiked up Rs1.19 a liter. The revision in petroleum prices is expected to come into effect on October 1.