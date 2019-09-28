Financial requirements of NICVD will be met, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will meet the financial requirements of the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD) and its eight satellites because it has been doing the best service in the region.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the NICVD board at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, MPAs, Dr Sohrab Sarki, Dr Shajila Leghari, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Vice Chancellor Sindh Jinnah Medical University Prof Tariq Rafi, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar and other members.

The meeting was told that till August 31, 2019, the NICVD had provided treatment to 779,311 patients, while 260,275 patients had been given treatment in its 11 chest pain units and 633,400 patients were treated in its eight satellite units.

The NICVD has 11 chest pain units, of them nine are in the city, while two others are in Ghotki and Tando Bago.

The NICVD has established eight satellite centres all over Sindh. They are Larkana, Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mithi and Khairpur. The NICVD Karachi has done 6,385 angiographies and 2,399 heart surgeries till August 2019

The NICVD director told the chief minister that they needed funds of around Rs5 billion immediately so that the expenditures of free of cost patients could be met. The chief minister directed Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi to sit with the NICVD executive director to meet his financial requirements. The chief minister said that the NICVD was doing the best service in the province and it must be strengthened in all aspects.