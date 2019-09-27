close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Police arrest man for kidnapping Kasur children

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The police and security agencies have arrested Sajjad Ahmed for kidnapping children in Kasur.

The accused was on the shortlist of DNA traffickers who were hiding in the house of a relative. The accused was arrested using advanced technology. He was presented to a Joint Investigation Team after the police arrested him from Madina Colony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story