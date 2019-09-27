Bilawal slams NAB actions against PPP members

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned unlawful action by the National Accountability Bureau against party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives.

In a statement on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after witch-hunting of party’s top leadership and key leaders, NAB has now been tasked to victimise party workers. The PPP chairman said that extending political victimisation up to District Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is tantamount to wrapping up the Local Government system.

“Bureaucracy has already stopped working because of NAB’s unlawful actions and now the Local Bodies elected representatives have been set as new target”, he said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the forces of tyranny that have always feared the powers of the people are busy in political engineering since past 72 years.

He said it is clear that the results of political engineering and witch-hunting of politicians always end in dictatorial rule. ”Special laws such as Ebdo and Prodo were promulgated to initiate political engineering and such laws have now been renamed as NAB,” he said.

He said that NAB’s action against Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani was sheer part of political victimisation.