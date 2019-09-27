Three arrested for killing boy

LAHORE:BAGHBANPURA Investigation police claimed to have arrested three suspects involved in the killing of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday.

The accused persons identified as Saqib Moghal, Amjad Bona and Ahmad had killed victim Amir alleging him of bike theft. Meanwhile, Sandah police arrested four suspects of Mela Group involved in double murder of the members of Kuko Shah group. A case has been registered on the complaint of victim Abuzar’s mother.

TRANSFERRED: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (r) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting order of one police officer. Dr Anoosh Masood awaiting posting, was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Administration, Elite Police Force, Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect.

THEFT: Lytton Road police registered a theft report of the documents of a bike on Thursday. The complainant Muhammad Shakeel, son of Ghulam Farid, a resident of Fatehgarh, Mughalpura, told police that he lost original file of the bike in Islamia Park. PHP performance : Punjab Highway Patrol Waghrian Post took action against over-speed, wheelie-doing and overloading on direction of SP/PHP Lahore Region Shaista Nadeem.