‘Special buses for women soon’

LAHORE:PUNJAB Transport Department has decided to lunch special buses for providing safe and comfortable travel facilities to women.

These buses will be operated by the women, said Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Kachi in a meeting with MPA Talat Naqvi in his office here on Thursday. The minister said soon transport department is launching special buses for women, especially for girl students and working women. He said the process of social development will be accelerated by providing facilities to women as they are more than 50 percent of total population. He said it has been decided to upgrade C-category bus stands. The department is also implementing the agenda of providing waiting area, toilets and safe drinking water at bus stands for the convenience of women and children.

Turkish delegation: A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore on Thursday visited the Government College University Lahore and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. The delegation led by Ulas Estas, Director of Turkish Cultural Centre, discussed various areas of co-operation between GCU and Turkish Universities. The Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore and GCU also agreed to jointly start Turkish Language programme for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed soon. Ulas Estas also pledged to play role in enhancing research and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani universities. Later, the Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to the visiting delegates.

LDA: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its drive against land grabbers and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam is personally heading the campaign for retrieval of plots worth millions of rupees. Lahore Development Authority chalked out a comprehensive plan for retrieving five plots of various sizes situated in different blocks of Johar Town which had been under illegal occupation during the next week. These plots will be included in the plot bank of LDA. The drive will continue till retrieval of all plots.

In connection with this drive on Thursday, the LDA staff demolished a house constructed on two plots (44 and 45) each measuring five-marla in Block H2 of Johar Town. The structure had been constructed after illegally occupying these plots. Possession of the plots was handed over to the original owner by the LDA.

Dengue: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday held anti-dengue and cleanliness awareness drives. A press release issued here said cleanliness awareness campaign was led by Communication and Operation Department of LWMC in collaboration with president Poultry Association, who briefed that LWMC is working effectively to make the city clean. President Poultry Association said special importance has been given to the cleanliness issues and LWMC is providing extraordinary services, which include special manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing.