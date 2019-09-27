Alhamra on Wheel drama series starts

LAHORE: LAHORE Arts Council is starting its new series “Alhamra on Wheel” in which a play titled “Jahaiz Aik Lanat” will be presented on Friday (today) at 4pm at Jilani Park.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said Alhamra arranged this programme for renewal of street drama. The play aims to bring people to the attention of social issues. Through street drama, message can be conveyed to people in a positive way, he said. He said Alhamra Arts Council is re-introducing public’s favorite medium (street drama).

Monitoring: A meeting was held to review programmes, plays and Alhamra Art Museum performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium. The meeting was chaired by Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan and directed the officials concerned that finest arrangements and monitoring of commercial dramas should be made for all plays at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium.

He said that monitoring of commercial dramas and their scripts is very difficult tasks and ‘we make sure that for this purpose we implement every possible step to make commercial dramas successful without any double meaning statements and slung’. He said merit and transparency should be ensured in all official affairs. The meeting was attended by deputy directed Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveed Ul Hassan Bukhari and assistant programming Mehmood Yaqoob.