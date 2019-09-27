close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Buzdar vows to stand with quake affectees

Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday pledged to stand with the victims of earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

In a statement, the chief minister said the Punjab government had dispatched relief packets to Mirpur for the quake affectees. The provincial government has all the resources to help the sufferers of earthquake, he added. Usman Buzdar assured of assisting rehabilitation process in the affected areas.

