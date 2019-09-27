PCB announces commentary panel for Pak-SL series

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the commentary panel for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series which begins on Friday (today) in Karachi.

A star-studded panel of commentators will take the viewers through the games. The panel has Alan Wilkins, renowned cricket broadcaster and former county cricketer, Bazid Khan, former cricketer, Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, Roshan Abeysinghe, electronic media veteran, and Wasim Akram, ICC Hall of Famer and man of the final of the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Wasim said: “I am really looking forward to the series. It is a surreal feeling to play cricket with your home crowd backing you. “It is time for this team, which has remained deprived of home cricket in its true essence, to feel how it is like to have the people of the country behind it.

“The fans should come out in large numbers which will help quash the negative perception of the country.” Ramiz said: “Watching the fans scream and chant in the stands not only boosts the players’ confidence but also makes commentary an exciting experience.

“Over the past few years, I have thoroughly enjoyed commentating in Karachi and Lahore and I know that the passion and energy is going to be the same when the first ball is bowled on Friday.”