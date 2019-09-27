New tourism policy ready, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that a new tourism policy had been prepared besides giving the tourism sector a status of an industry.

In a message, issued here in connection with the World Tourism Day, he said unfortunately betterment of tourist spots was ignored in the past but tourism sector was among the priorities of the PTI government. He said Pakistan had great tourism potential and effective measures had been adopted to provide the best facilities to tourists, along with improving the tourist-spots.

The chief minister said the number of international tourists had increased due to improvement in law and order in the country, adding that the positive face of Pakistan would be projected across the world by promoting tourism. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government was working to facilitate tourists and the government buildings having historical background were being restored. He said that 177 rest houses had been opened for public in Punjab and new tourist spots were being developed in the province.