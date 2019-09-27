No mishandling, I was about to mishandle expert brought by NAB: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad on Thursday sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail to jail on judicial remand in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday produced PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail before accountability court and requested the extension in their physical remand. However, the accountability court rejected the NAB plea and granted judicial remand of the accused and sent them to jail.

The court has ordered to produce the accused on October 11. While talking informally with the media outside the court and answering their question about his reported manhandling during NAB investigation the former PM said, “No, there was no mishandling, I was about to thrash the expert they had brought in.

That NAB person deserved to be thrashed. I didn’t manhandle him, but I should have,” he said. He was asked if a glass was thrown at him, the former prime minister said, had that been the case, such an act would not have gone unanswered.