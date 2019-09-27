Man arrested two months after stabbing father to death

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his father in the Sachal police remits over two months ago.

The 65-year-old man, Ali Jan, was stabbed to death at his house on July 22. An FIR was registered was against unidentified persons on behalf of Abdul Quddus, the elder son of the victim. Police said investigators obtained mobile phone data and recorded statements of family members and relatives. They said the data revealed that one of the victim’s sons, Abdul Mujeeb, was the murderer.

Police said the suspect in his initial statement told the investigators that he killed his father as his father and other family members always neglected him in taking family decisions and never allowed him to be a part of a jigra committee. He told the police that a jirga meeting was held a day before the incident occurred. Police said Mujeeb also intended to kill his elder brother but decided against it out of nervousness.

Rangers arrest nine

Nine suspects were arrested during raids conducted by the paramilitary force in the city. According to the Rangers spokesperson, eight men were apprehended in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Docks, Mauripur, Mochko and Baldia.

The suspects were named as Gul Khan, Naseer Ahmed, Tahir, Abdur Rasheed alias Barood, Abid Ali, Hameed alias Bhaiya alias Mama alias Bhai Jan, Saddam Hussain and Saeed. They were said to be involved in street crime and robberies.

In another raid, the spokesperson said, a suspect, Arif alias Mullah, was caught in the Kalri area of Lyari. He was accused of being involved in drug peddling. Rangers also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

A day earlier, the Rangers arrested 11 men allegedly involved in street crime and drug peddling.The suspects were apprehended during raids in Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sharifabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Preedy areas.