Gold down Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs700/tola on Thursday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices moved down to Rs87,800/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold also decreased Rs600 to Rs75,274. Meanwhile, prices in the international market also dropped $22 to $1,507/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
