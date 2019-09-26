Pak blind cricket team named for England series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Wednesday announced a 15-member team for the bilateral series against England. The selection committee of PBCC, headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti, and comprising Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah selected following 15 players for the series. Pakistan and England will lock horns in UAE for a series of six T20 Internationals to be played from November 10 to 19. The players category-wise are: Category B1: Riasat Khan, Sajid Nawaz, M Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbass, Shafi Ullah. Category B2: Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir, Moeen Aslam, Shahzaib Haider, Anees Javed, Haroon Khan Category B3: M Akram, M Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat. Team management: Maqsood-ul-Hassan Javed (Manager), Saleh M Baloch (Assistant Manager), M Jamil (Head Coach), Ibrar Shah (Astt Coach) and Masood Jan (Trainer).