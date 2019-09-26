LTC expedites anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company has expedited its efforts in connection with anti-dengue campaign in line with the direction of City District Government, Lahore in order to sensitise the commuters and the general public at large.

Lahore Transport Company is specifically plying buses on various urban routes (B-10 Valentia Town to Railway Station and B-22 Jallo Mor to Jinnah Terminal near Thokar Niaz Baig) carrying posters containing preventive measures and necessary guidelines on outside buses to defeat dengue and for creating maximum awareness about dengue fever.

The operations wing of LTC has also issued instructions to its private transport operators to make necessary arrangements such as proper sprinkling of spray to remain vigilant about rainwater either in empty spaces or in used tyres particularly at depots where there is apprehension of breeding of dengue mosquitoes, while any negligence in this regard shall not be tolerated.

Moreover, transport enforcement inspectors under enforcement wing of LTC are monitoring the anti-dengue spray on various depots located in the city, removal of water in used tyres on immediate basis as well as educating the commuters who travel on public service vehicles which reflects the strong commitment of LTC to boost the efforts of the Punjab government underlying anti-dengue campaign.