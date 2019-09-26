close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Justice Gulzar takes oath as acting CJP today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath today (Thursday) as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.As Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has proceeded to Saudi Arabia for performing Umra, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan today (Thursday) at 8:45am.

