Justice Gulzar takes oath as acting CJP today

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath today (Thursday) as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.As Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has proceeded to Saudi Arabia for performing Umra, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan today (Thursday) at 8:45am.
