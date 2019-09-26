Protest over cut in federal funding for varsities

SUKKUR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Sindh, suspended academic activities throughout the province against what they termed as the unjust policies of the federal government.

All the universities of Sindh on Wednesday witnessed suspension of classes and rallies were taken out by the faculty members protesting against cuts in federal government funding. The president FAPUASA Sindh, Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, and General Secretary Prof Akhtiar Ghumro said they are seriously concerned over cuts in budgetary allocations for the universities hurting the higher education. They said the HEC has failed to acquire the required budget throwing the universities into serious financial crisis. They said due to the budgetary constraints, Peshawar University, Gomal University and Shah Abdul Latif University are unable to pay salaries to their academic and administrative staff. The HEC has also stopped funding travel grants and employment under the Interim Placement of fresh PhDs programme.