Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Celebratory firing kills two grooms

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

SUKKUR: Two grooms were killed while the third survived the celebratory aerial firing with sheer good luck. Tragically, all the three were real brothers.

According to the police version, the tragedy struck in village Malihrani near Gambat town, Khairpur, where the three grooms were sitting on the stage during the musical programme when their friends started celebratory aerial firing. But as the case with such firings, the bullets hit the grooms instead, inflicting serious injuries, killing 22-year-old Sajjid and his 20-year-old sibling Abid Khuhro, while their third brother Asif miraculously survived. Within a span of a few minutes, the careless tradition turned the marriage ceremony into mourning for the family, scarring them forever. Police have registered a complaint of the parents who lost two of their sons and are investigating if it was just an accident.

