Consortium against plastic waste launched

Islamabad: A consortium, ‘Say No to Plastic Waste,’ was launched at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel in collaboration with Miracles Trust here. State Minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul was the chief guest on the occasion.

She was accompanied by senior joint secretary of Climate Change Ministry Hammad Shamimi, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Amer Ahmad Ali and Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and senior officials of the government.

Many ambassadors and key members of the diplomatic community, the heads of agencies in the UN Group, World Bank, and the corporate sector also attended the event. The consortium laid out a broad-based vision to commit to a Plastic-Waste Free Pakistan and announced a series of actionable steps to achieve this goal. Furthermore, the founding members signed a pledge aimed at providing the best solutions to single-plastic use, recycling of plastics and addressing plastic waste.