Pak Army warns India against any false flag operation

RAWALPINDI: Reacting strongly to irresponsible statements of the Indian military commanders, the Pakistan Army spokesperson said any false flag operation from India would have serious consequences for the regional peace.

ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement Tuesday said that irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJK are expression of their frustration due to their failure in handling situation in Held Kashmir and attempts to diverting world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IHK. He said accusations of infiltration and presence of alleged terrorists’ camps are pretext for a false flag operation or misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace. He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure regardless of the cost. He also recalled assurance of COAS to the nation to foiling enemy’s evil designs and attempting to hurt Pakistan externally or internally. “We will not disappoint you,” Gen Bajwa told the nation, saying that the armed forces and all the institutions would stand like rock against any threat. The Indian army chief while talking to media Monday alleged that around 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India from what he said reactivated launch pad of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot. Earlier this month, Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Indian army was ready to take back Kashmir from Pakistan, the claim which was immediately rubbished by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi saying that armed forces were ready to respond to any misadventure by India.