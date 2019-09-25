Two FC men among six martyred in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the Frontier Corps and four employees of a petroleum company were martyred and another four FC officials sustained

injuries in an attack in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan on Tuesday, official sources said. They said the employees of the oil exploration company were busy conducting survey in Spinwam subdivision when they were attacked by the militants. The two FC soldiers and four oil company employees were martyred in the sudden attack.

Four FC personnel were wounded in the attack and taken to the hospital. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in Spinwam tehsil. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The two martyred FC soldiers were identified by security officials as Naik Gul Rahim and Sepoy Zeeshan.

The four wounded FC soldiers included Havaldar Sadder, Lance Naik Rehman, Sepoy Jehangir and Sepoy Naimat.

They were all from the FC's Dir Scouts.

The incident took place at 10.15 am when unknown miscreants opened fire on the working party of the oil and gas exploration company, MPCL in the Satara Darveshta Shamiiri area in Spinwam tehsil.