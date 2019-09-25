AJK PM forkeeping Kashmiri leaders on frontline

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said Pakistan should bring the AJK government and Huriyat leaders forward so that they are able to make the world accept their stance on Kashmir and defeat India.

He said this while addressing a national conference jointly organised by Punjab University Academic Staff Association, Pakistan Institute of National Affairs and Mutahida Ulema Council at Faisal Auditorium here Tuesday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhary, Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan Chairman Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad, noted Kashmiri leader Abdul Rashid Turabi, PINA President Altaf Hassan Qureshi, PU Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Choudhary and Secretary Javed Sami were also present.

AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider said, “Pakistan should keep us on the frontline and support us from behind. Kashmiris also stood with Pakistan and we want to strengthen Pakistan. He said, “We must think that how the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the desire of Kashmiris.” He said that Pakistan had always advocated Kashmiris’ demand for plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir so a new policy to achieve the goal should be devised. He said that Kashmir issue was political as well as human rights issue. He said that none of the countries supported India over it violations of human rights in the occupied area. He said that India cleverly amended its constitution when most of Western parliaments were on recess so Western parliaments could not immediately address the issue. He said, “India has speeded up work against us after 9/11.” He said all the segments of society in Pakistan should jointly make efforts for freedom of Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Pakistan should not accept the US’s mediation offer because the US’s tilt in favour of India was clear. He said that Indian Supreme Court would never give any verdict against the interest of Indian government.

He appreciated PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed for playing his role in providing policy guidelines on Kashmir issue. Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira said that Kashmir was included even in the name of Pakistan. He said that owing to the financial benefits, many countries were favoring India, however, the people of different countries expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people over violations of human rights. He said that even most of Hindus in India did not support Modi’s Kashmir policy. He said there was no house in occupied Kashmir which had not given sacrifices for freedom. He said that US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi were the biggest extremists in the world. He said Pakistani government must send parliamentary delegations to various countries to present its stance on Kashmir. He said that this was the work of universities to provide guidelines on such issues and he was happy to see that PU was playing this role under the leadership of Prof Niaz Ahmed.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry said that the students of Punjab University had sacrificed their lives for Kashmir. He said that Modi government was following the policy of Hindutva. He said Modi’s recent steps had once again proven two-nation theory true. He said, “The world does not listen unless we have sword in our hands.”

The PU VC said PU would continue to play its role and provide policy guidelines over national issues. He said the whole nation was waiting for the call of PM Imran Khan to reach the Line of Control. He said PU would also organise a conference for improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Abdul Rashid Turabi said, “India had imposed war on us and now we would win the war.” Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that the whole world was raising voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and Modi had stuck himself in his own trap. He said that the government should form a Kashmir action committee consisting of AJK prime minister, Gilgit Baltistan chief minister and parliamentary leaders of all parties. He said that young people of Pakistan and Kashmir would teach Modi a lesson soon. PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that PU teachers would play their role on every national issue.

Meanwhile, an expert on foreign affairs has proposed defeating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Kashmiris, saying it is only possible if the elected representatives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are brought to the fore by providing them with anchoring role in all national and international platforms.

“Kashmiris are main stakeholders, said foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi. The more they will have leading role in pleading Kashmir case, the more they will be closer to reclaim Kashmir,” said Muhammad Mehdi while addressing a conference on Kashmir issue on Tuesday.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken AJK Prime Minister along with him on “Kashmir Mission” during his US trip, it would have impact globally, he opined.