Rider hits out at ‘extreme’ conditions after crash

YORKSHIRE: Heavy rain and flooding marred the third morning of the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire as some riders suggested the men’s under-23 time trial should have been postponed due to “extreme” conditions.

Persistent rain around Harrogate led to torrents of water running down the roads and large pools of standing water which made riding conditions treacherous on a day which is due to see the women’s elite time trial take place in the afternoon.Johan Price-Pejtersen is the men’s under-23 European champion and began the morning’s race as one of the favourites but he finished last after suffering a spectacular spill when came around a bend and rode directly into deep standing water which threw him from his bike.

“I think it was a bit extreme,” the Dane said. “In my opinion I think they should have cancelled it for a bit, until at least the pools (of water) had gone and the rain had stopped being so extreme. Everywhere you tried to go there was, you know ... you had to take the pools of water into account, you weren’t able ride the apex that you trained for, so yes, very extreme.”

Hungarian rider Attila Valter also suffered a nasty crash on a short downhill section that left him careering down the road on his backside as though riding a water slide. The 21-year-old did not stop to speak after finishing 28th, saying only that he wanted to go to hospital for a check-up.Britain’s Charlie Quarterman finished 14th after managing to get around the course without incident, though he has enjoyed better days on the bike.