Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Two FC men among six martyred in North Waziristan

Top Story

September 25, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the Frontier Corps and four employees of a petroleum company were martyred and another four FC officials sustained injuries in an attack in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said the employees of the oil exploration company were busy conducting survey in Spinwam subdivision when they were attacked by militants. The two FC soldiers and four oil company employees were martyred in the sudden attack.

Four FC personnel were wounded in the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The two martyred FC soldiers were identified by security officials as Naik Gul Rahim and Sepoy Zeeshan. The four wounded FC soldiers included Havaldar Sadder, Lance Naik Rehman, Sepoy Jehangir and Sepoy Naimat.

