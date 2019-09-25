‘March on Pindi if govt doesn’t go by Dec 31st’

SUKKUR: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday gave the government December 31 deadline to step down or he will start a march on Rawalpindi. Speaking to the media here, he rubbished rumours of a deal between the PPP and PTI and said there was no truth to it, the local media reports. Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed recently remarked about apparent negotiations to secure a deal for the arrested politicians.

PPP Punjab chapter President Qamar Zaman Kaira, however, immediately responded, saying no deal was in the works. “I don’t know with whom a deal is being made, as Sheikh Rasheed says,” Kaira told reporters in a press conference. “Your prime minister, Khan sb, [Prime Minister Imran Khan] says he won’t make any deals,” Kaira had said.

He assured that the only deal PPP will make will be with Pakistan and the betterment and development of the country and its people.