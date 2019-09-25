Things have come to a pretty pass: Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: SC Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa Tuesday regretted that things had come to a pretty pass in the country and the atmosphere was such that one could not freely talk about anything. The judge passed these remarks during the hearing of a case about the cutting of forests in KP. He was part of a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam. Justice Isa criticised the introduction of laws through ordinances, saying it amounted to usurping the job of parliament. “Shut down parliament if laws are to be introduced through ordinances,” he remarked.

The court rejected applications filed by the petitioners, who claimed to be owners of forest land. The bench observed that the petitioners had not asked to be given their share at any level during the hearing of case.

Justice Isa told the petitioners that they did not have a right to claim the land and that the government should have filed a review petition in the case. He asked the government representative as to why the order in the case issued in 2013 had not been implemented. “Protection of forests is important for the future of upcoming generations,” the judge remarked, adding that all laws relating to forests in the country were instead designed to protect corruption.

He said the rulers were engrossed in other issues when the real issue was protection of the environment. He also asked why an important law concerning forests was instituted through an ordinance.

He noted that forests in KP and GB were dwindling. “No one is ready to touch a law introduced by a dictator. A dictator comes and takes two minutes to do away with parliament. The country’s prevailing atmosphere is such that one cannot freely talk about anything.” He said every person involved in the cases concerning forests was a liar. Those cutting forests are murdering generations, he concluded.