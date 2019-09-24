PPP, JUI-F discuss dharna strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and JUI-F made contacts to exchange views regarding the upcoming strategies as well participation in the proposed dharna. According to sources, it is expected PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold meeting in the coming next two to three days. The PPP has proposed to JUI-F for holding the All Parties Conference of opposition parties or Rehbar Committee meeting before commencing the campaign against the government.

Former chairman Senate and Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that the leadership of JUI-F should refrain from giving statements that the members of the APC do not agree with. He said the PPP is in favour of holding an APC meeting before the commencing of the opposition's campaign against the government. He said that JUI-F leadership has been in contact with him and they have exchanged views regarding the upcoming strategies as well as participation in the protest.