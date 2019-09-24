close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Leader says efforts being made to strengthen PPP

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party district head Mian Feroz Jamal Kakakhel on Monday said that efforts were being made to reinvigorate the party in the Nowshera district.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said he had requested the top party leadership to constitute a committee comprising senior PPP leaders from the province to learn about the issues of workers.

