Lok Virsa holds session on Baloch culture

Islamabad :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised Muzakra, a literary session, on 'Cultural Review of Balochistan' at its media centre.

The participants poured light on the Baloch culture and its significance, efforts made for its safeguarding and conservation, with challenges and ways ahead were also deliberated upon at length.

A holistic review of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Balochistan was conferred upon in the said session.

Speaking on the occasion, former Director-General Public Relations Balochistan Noor Khan Muhammad Hassani discussed at length, its diversity and exertion to preserve its main features as one of the oldest cultural heritage in the world.