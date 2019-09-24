Anti-dengue campaign under way in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan has said teams of Environment Department are taking part in anti-dengue campaign across the province.

He was addressing a meeting regarding dengue here on Monday. He said additional teams have also been deployed as per requirement. The minister advised the officers to ensure their presence in field and officers who failed to perform should be suspended. He said he would himself review anti-dengue campaign report on daily basis. The minister appealed to the masses to support anti-dengue campaign to eradicate dengue with joint efforts. Secretary Environment Salman Ejaz, Director General Irfan Nazir and other officers participated in the meeting.

inspection: Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi and MPA Asad Khokhar Monday visited Salamat Pura, Shalimar Scheme and Aziz Bhatti Town to check anti-dengue surveillance activities on the direction of the CM.

They checked the day activities according to the record of indoor teams and verified each activity by visiting the homes mentioned in. They got feedback from the citizens about the indoor activities. Commissioner Asif Bilal directed the DC to increase number of anti-dengue teams in Lahore immediately.