PTA to promote cleaner techniques

KARACHI: Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) has been engaged in discussions to adopt the cleaner production techniques for leather sector in Korangi Industrial Area, a statement said on Monday.

The PTA (SZ) Environmental Society, in its drive to make tanneries and leather goods manufactures compliant to environment concerns and compete international market by adopting Leather Working Group (LWG) standards, held a daylong workshop in collaboration with UNIDO and WWF-Pakistan at the conference room of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone) Korangi.

PTA(SZ) ES President Gulzar Firoz and expert Christopher Jacklin highlighted the importance of protocol and standard for Korangi leather community and stressed the need for early promotion of LWG in tanneries and leather goods manufacturing factories in Korangi.