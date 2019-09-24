close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

PTA to promote cleaner techniques

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) has been engaged in discussions to adopt the cleaner production techniques for leather sector in Korangi Industrial Area, a statement said on Monday.

The PTA (SZ) Environmental Society, in its drive to make tanneries and leather goods manufactures compliant to environment concerns and compete international market by adopting Leather Working Group (LWG) standards, held a daylong workshop in collaboration with UNIDO and WWF-Pakistan at the conference room of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone) Korangi.

PTA(SZ) ES President Gulzar Firoz and expert Christopher Jacklin highlighted the importance of protocol and standard for Korangi leather community and stressed the need for early promotion of LWG in tanneries and leather goods manufacturing factories in Korangi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business