188 graduates receive MBBS degrees at 6th convocation of Liaquat National Medical College

As many as 188 graduates were conferred upon medical degrees at the 6th convocation of the MBBS batch of 2017 and 2018 of Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College held on the premises of medical college located inside the Liaquat National Hospital Karachi.

A total number of 188 graduates, including 96 graduates of batch of 2017 and 92 graduates of batch of 2018, were conferred upon degrees at the annual convocation on Saturday night.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi conferred the degrees pm the fresh graduates. Also present was Dr Nargis Anjum, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Karachi.

It started with the convocation procession entering the hall, with the chairpersons of the faculties, graduates, faculty members, the principal of the medical college, the medical director, the dean Faculty of Medicine.

The prestigious ceremony was attended by the parents of medical college graduates, and a number of dignitaries of the city, the faculty members of the Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College and Media personnel.

The vice chancellor also gave medals to the outstanding students on the recommendation of the academic council, who stood first, second and third of each batch. One medal of each batch was awarded to the best graduate for overall performance.

For 2017 Batch, the first medal was awarded to Usman Zafar, the second medal was awarded to Fizza Zulfiqar and the third medal was awarded to Muhammad Muzamil Shakil, and the Best Graduate Medal to Fizza Zulfiqar.

For 2018 Batch, the first medal was awarded to Maliha Raza, second medal to Sharmeen Hanif and the third medal was awarded to Rabie Hanif and Dania, while the best graduate medal was awarded to Sharmeen Hanif.

The principal of the LNH&MC, Professor Dr Karim Ullah Makki, in his address, welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates on entering into their professional life as young doctors.

He added that among the private medical colleges, Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College is the first choice of the medical students, which shows the standard of teaching and the dedication of the staff of the college.

In his speech, he advised the graduates to work hard in their practical lives. The medical profession is not an eight-hour a day job; it’s a 24/7 work, which demands dedication and service to the humanity.

Medical Director LNH and MC Dr Salman Faridi, in his speech, said that the nation was going through difficult times, and as young doctors you have two choices, either blame the fate, or to find silver lining in the dark clouds.

“Change your life to make it meaningful. Seek the joy in serving the humanity. Success is not all about making money and become rich, success is the inner satisfaction. You should update your knowledge regularly,” he added.

“Degrees and Licences are needed to be updated every five to 10 years, as it happens in most of the western world. Bring joy to other people’s lives. Your integrity is pivotal in your profession. What makes a successful doctor is integrity, ethical, moral, functional and professional. This should be a way of life of a doctor. You should have courage to take bold decisions and explore you own abilities,” said Dr Faridi.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi congratulated the graduates, parents and teachers on their success and receiving degrees of MBBS.

Talking about the medical profession, the vice chancellor while addressing the graduates said that this is not the end in acquiring the medical education; it’s the beginning of a learning process.

“Each day a new theory, a new research requires a doctor to update his or her knowledge. As a doctor, you should serve Pakistan, serve your nation and, above all, serve the humanity. Doctors can contribute to nation-building. Define your role in the progress of Pakistan,” he added.