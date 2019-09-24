close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
September 24, 2019

Focus on the eyes

Newspost

 
Glaucoma is checked through Intraocular Pressure (IOP). The limit of this pressure is 12-22 mm Hg. If this IOP remains unchecked, it can cause loss of vision. There are six million patients of glaucoma in the United States alone, where people are more health conscious than the rest of the world.

Pakistan also has 1.8 million glaucoma patients whereas one million are blind. One could suggest that awareness programmes must be aired so that patients living in rural areas can be well acquainted about likely damage to eyesight. Periodic examinations of eyes must be carried out and timely treatment in the form of eye drops, laser treatment and surgery can be administered on the advice of ophthalmologists. Special attention must be exercised to protect the eyes.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

