Presidential references: SC resumes hearing in Qazi Faez’s petition today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing into petitions challenging the presidential references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha today (Tuesday) for allegedly not disclosing their foreign properties in their wealth statements.

A full court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will resume hearing into petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa as well as various bar associations and bar councils today (Tuesday) at 12 noon.

The members of the full court include Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

On September 20, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa constituted a full court for hearing petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and various bar councils and associations.

Munir A Malik, former attorney general and counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa had sought general adjournment for two weeks due to his illness.

Malik had filed an application before the Supreme Court as he suffered a heart attack on September 17 after appearing before the larger bench and had to undergo angioplasty with two stents implanted.

The Registrar Office of the apex court had intimated Malik that his application was allowed but it would not apply to date by court

cases as well as cases fixed before the larger, special bench if constituted during this period. As the full court is resuming hearing into the case on Monday( yesterday), the court may ask counsels for other petitioners to commence their arguments. Apart from Justice Qazi Faez Isa, various bar associations and bar councils have also challenged the presidential references.