Rashid in doubt for tri-series final

DHAKA: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, who hurt his left hamstring during the final league stage game against Bangladesh, is in doubt for their repeat clash on Tuesday, in the final of the tri-nation series, also involving Zimbabwe.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury while fielding during the eighth over of Bangladesh’s successful chase at Chattogram on Saturday.

Afghanistan had already secured qualification for the final, so defeat wasn’t as big a concern as the injury to their captain and most accomplished T20I player. He vinced in pain as he pulled up and was attended to by the team physio before hobbling off the ground.

He showed a lot of character in returning to the field later, and also claimed the wickets of Mahmudullah and Atif Hossain to try and dent Bangladesh’s chase despite being in evident discomfort.

Rashid is the No 1 bowler on the ICC men’s T20I rankings, and Afghanistan will fancy their chances in the final a lot more if he is able to participate. Team manager Nazim Jar Abdur Rahim Zai said the injury would be monitored over the next couple of days.

“I cannot say that he will be available (for the final),” Zai told reporters. “He is doing well and let’s see what’s happening. We will have two or three days for recovery. I hope it’s not that serious because he is our captain and main player and we will monitor him tomorrow and the day after (before taking any decision).”