Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
September 23, 2019

Better police

Newspost

 
September 23, 2019

Each incident of police brutality follows the transfer of some supervisory level officer and suspension of SHO in Punjab most of the time. On many occasions, such punishments seem like the venting out of frustration by the provincial government rather a solution to the problem. Despite many claims, the thana culture has not changed a bit. Frequent transfers of IGPs only demoralizes police officers and then things come back to square one. There is a need to accommodate the police staff in good buildings and provide the necessary facilities, equipment, stationery, and respectable environment so as to ensure job satisfaction. Educated and competent officials should be hired to serve in police stations. Promotions on merit and adequate motivation could bring about major changes in police behaviour.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

