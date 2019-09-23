Teen held over fatal Slough stabbing

LONDON: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of another boy in Slough. The victim, also 15, was stabbed in Salt Hill Park on Saturday about 6.30pm, police said. It followed an altercation involving a group of men. The victim sustained a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, but has not yet been formally identified.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we have made an early arrest as we continue to carry out our enquiries. The arrested person is a 15-year-old boy and he is currently in police custody.

“Our investigation is continuing and our officers are working to ensure we identify all of those responsible for this offence. I would like to further reassure people that we believe that all of those involved in this incident were known or associated with each other, and that this was not a random attack. “I would also like to continue to appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident to come forward and speak to police. Your information could be vital to our investigation and in bringing those responsible to justice. Anyone with any details which could be relevant to us should call 101, quoting reference number 1240 21/9.”

Alternatively, people can make a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the Thames Valley Police website.