China has always played role in KP’s uplift: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that China has always played a vital role in the socio-economic development and uplift of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing, the minister said that the KP government was taking all possible steps to facilitate investors so that maximum foreign investment could be attracted.

The minister and Chinese ambassador exchanged views on matters of bilateral significance, besides emphasising the need for enhancing and expanding bilateral cooperation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and China.

Briefing the envoy about the measures taken for creating an investment-friendly environment in the province, he said the government was fully committed to introducing more business-friendly reforms in the province to facilitate foreign investors.

He said the introduction of business reforms was among the topmost priorities of the government, adding that this was the right time to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister added that the Chinese businesspersons and investors would also benefit from the current environment by investing in various sectors, particularly agriculture, housing, health, education, tourism and energy.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the government’s efforts to introduce business-friendly policies in the province.

He conveyed his country’s desire and commitment towards the socio-economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that China intended to bring more investments to KP.

The Chinese government and entrepreneurs are keen to extend cooperation through joint ventures in various sectors of the province, he added.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing projects being built under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The minister said that Pakistan and China have expedited work on industrial cooperation under CPEC and both provincial and federal governments have also expedited development of special economic zones in the country including Rashakai Special Economic Zone, with a vision to make 2019 a year of industrial development under CPEC. Yao Jing reiterated his country’s commitment to timely complete the projects and expressed the hope that CPEC would bring social and economic prosperity to both countries.