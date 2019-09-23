Man killed in Ring Road firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others injured in firing on the Ring Road near Hayatabad on Sunday.
An official said that one Rabnawaz was killed and Haji Multan and a passer-by were wounded when unidentified armed men opened fire on them. The victims were taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital. Police said they were investigating the motive and the attackers.
PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others injured in firing on the Ring Road near Hayatabad on Sunday.
An official said that one Rabnawaz was killed and Haji Multan and a passer-by were wounded when unidentified armed men opened fire on them. The victims were taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital. Police said they were investigating the motive and the attackers.