Mon Sep 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

Man killed in Ring Road firing

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others injured in firing on the Ring Road near Hayatabad on Sunday.

An official said that one Rabnawaz was killed and Haji Multan and a passer-by were wounded when unidentified armed men opened fire on them. The victims were taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital. Police said they were investigating the motive and the attackers.

