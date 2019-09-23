close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

Child dies in gas explosion

Peshawar

Bureau report
September 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: One person died and four others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed due to gas explosion on Abdara Road here on Sunday. An official said that a minor child, Owais, died while four other members of the family sustained injuries when the roof of the house of Furqan collapsed near Hazrat Baba Shrine on the Abdara Road. The official said that initial reports suggested the roof caved in as a result of an explosion caused by gas leakage.

