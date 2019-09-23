Uzair, Asadullah, Hamza, Zeeshan in National Junior Squash finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Uzair Shaukat, Asadullah Khan, Hamza Khan, and Zeeshan Zaib moved into the finals of their categories in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Sunday.
In under-17 semi-finals, Asadullah beat Noor Zaman 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2 in 26 minutes and M Hamza defeated Abbas Nawaz 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in 23 minutes. In under-19 semifinals, Uzair beat Hassan Raza 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4 in 30 minutes and Zeeshan thrashed Malik Abdul Moiz 11-4, 11-5, 11-2 in 19 minutes.
KARACHI: Uzair Shaukat, Asadullah Khan, Hamza Khan, and Zeeshan Zaib moved into the finals of their categories in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Sunday.
In under-17 semi-finals, Asadullah beat Noor Zaman 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2 in 26 minutes and M Hamza defeated Abbas Nawaz 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in 23 minutes. In under-19 semifinals, Uzair beat Hassan Raza 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4 in 30 minutes and Zeeshan thrashed Malik Abdul Moiz 11-4, 11-5, 11-2 in 19 minutes.