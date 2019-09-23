Uzair, Asadullah, Hamza, Zeeshan in National Junior Squash finals

KARACHI: Uzair Shaukat, Asadullah Khan, Hamza Khan, and Zeeshan Zaib moved into the finals of their categories in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Sunday.

In under-17 semi-finals, Asadullah beat Noor Zaman 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2 in 26 minutes and M Hamza defeated Abbas Nawaz 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in 23 minutes. In under-19 semifinals, Uzair beat Hassan Raza 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4 in 30 minutes and Zeeshan thrashed Malik Abdul Moiz 11-4, 11-5, 11-2 in 19 minutes.