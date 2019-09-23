close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Uzair, Asadullah, Hamza, Zeeshan in National Junior Squash finals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

KARACHI: Uzair Shaukat, Asadullah Khan, Hamza Khan, and Zeeshan Zaib moved into the finals of their categories in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Sunday.

In under-17 semi-finals, Asadullah beat Noor Zaman 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2 in 26 minutes and M Hamza defeated Abbas Nawaz 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in 23 minutes. In under-19 semifinals, Uzair beat Hassan Raza 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4 in 30 minutes and Zeeshan thrashed Malik Abdul Moiz 11-4, 11-5, 11-2 in 19 minutes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports