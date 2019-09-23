Build some trust

The PTI government in its first year has made more foes than friends. The reason for this is the high expectations the PTI had set through its tall claims and ambitious manifesto. Unfortunately, the preparations to back up the rhetoric were dismal, leading to failure in meeting the expectations of people. This has caused frustration within the government too. However, instead of making a solid plan and taking the right course of action, the government seems to be in a reactionary mode resorting to blaming past governments, lack of cooperation from bureaucracy, and massive corruption. This constant blame game and scapegoating has created a massive gap of trust between the government and the opposition as well as the bureaucracy. The opposition is suspicious of everything the government says and the bureaucracy is wary of taking any action, fearing reprisal from frustrated ministers and chief executives.

The government needs to realize that it must have a solid plan, performance standards, and clear vision to set expectations and direction for the government employees. Also, in the absence of clear expectations and goals, frequent transfers and suspensions will not achieve anything. Government servants work under the law of the land, not to please politicians. Ministers need to be firm in their goals and expectations, but soft in their behaviour, so as to garner the cooperation and trust of government employees. They should set goals and provide support to the bureaucracy to achieve those targets and if they still fail, they can be held accountable. Overall, it is imperative that ministers and chief executives at the federal and provincial levels must work together in an atmosphere of trust to achieve realistic goals set by the government in line with its manifesto and vision.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad