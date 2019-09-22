Ali Wazir, Dawar released from jail

HARIPUR: MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were released from jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur district early on Saturday, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and jail sources said, more than two days after the two lawmakers were granted bail by the Peshawar High Court in the Kharqamar attack case.

Dawar and Wazir, who are leaders of the PTM, were warmly received when they came out of the prison after midnight by a large number of PTM workers, who had been waiting outside for nearly six hours.

Abdullah Nangiyal, a PTM member, said that Haripur jail authorities had received legal documents and release orders before 6:00pm on Friday but the MNAs were released at 12:30am.

“The court order was sent via courier which considerably delayed the release for almost two days,” he added. He said both lawmakers had later travelled to Peshawar to unite with their families.