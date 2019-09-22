Police solve blind murder case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police solved the mystery of a blind murder case and arrested the accused, an official said Saturday. He said the police traced out the murderer of one Saeedullah, resident of village Babar Kacha, two days back who had gone missing along with motorbike when he was on way home. The police registered the case under kidnapping act. The next day, the police found his bullet-riddled body from the fields near Chah Pathar Wala, a village in the outskirt. The case under section 302 was registered against unknown murderer. A team of the police led by Assistant Police Superintendent Najmul Hasnain during swift investigation process found the clue and arrested one Muhammad Shoaib, resident of Chah Pathar Wala along with weapon and mobile used in the crime. The police shifted the accused to jail for further investigation.